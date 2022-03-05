12,716 Shares in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMVP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,187,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 138,463 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 132,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 116,602 shares in the last quarter.

PMVP stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

