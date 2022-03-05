13,389 Shares in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 205,984 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 200,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESE. TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

