1,429 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
