1,429 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $133.50 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.