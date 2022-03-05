17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 83.53% and a negative return on equity of 117.14%. On average, analysts expect 17 Education & Technology Group to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of YQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.47. 189,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,785. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.