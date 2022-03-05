180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Buys $10,455.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $10,455.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TURN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $4,441,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

