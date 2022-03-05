1,993 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after acquiring an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Anthem by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,337,000 after acquiring an additional 130,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.75 and a 1 year high of $477.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANTM. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

