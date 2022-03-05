19,945 Shares in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.70. 706,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99.

