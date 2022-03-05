$2.40 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) to announce $2.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.80 million. DURECT posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.
On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $9.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 million to $9.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.79 million, with estimates ranging from $15.14 million to $26.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DURECT.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 583,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,826. DURECT has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.32.
About DURECT
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
