$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $10.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $10.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

WRB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.09. 638,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Shares of W. R. Berkley are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

