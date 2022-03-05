2,051 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after acquiring an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $104.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $109.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

