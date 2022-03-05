2,547 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.