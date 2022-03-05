2,547 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE WM opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.80.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
