$26.97 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.27 million and the lowest is $26.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $130.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

