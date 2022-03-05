$26.97 Million in Sales Expected for Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $26.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.27 million and the lowest is $26.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year sales of $130.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $132.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.48 million, with estimates ranging from $178.15 million to $232.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,729. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.