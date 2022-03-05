27,629 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,629 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VMware by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 301 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in VMware by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $119.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.10.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

