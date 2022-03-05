2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.74. 1,831 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Get 2ndVote Society Defended ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2ndVote Society Defended ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.