$3.06 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report $3.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.55.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

