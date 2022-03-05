$4.13 Billion in Sales Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $18.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $16.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.83. 17,975,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,236,189. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.51%.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

