$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.24 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.
In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.
About Stryker (Get Rating)
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
