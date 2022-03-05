$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) will report $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.24 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $19.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $267.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

About Stryker (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.