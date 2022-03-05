4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.56.

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

