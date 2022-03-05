4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Short Interest Update

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 31st total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of 4Front Ventures stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,388. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.56.
4Front Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
