$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 558,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $95.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.90. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

