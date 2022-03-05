$5.25 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $5.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.94 and the lowest is $4.74. United Rentals reported earnings of $3.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $27.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $30.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $31.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.00 to $40.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $316.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.77. United Rentals has a one year low of $282.20 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

