$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will report $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $270.46 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $307.29 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $314.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,527. The company has a market capitalization of $547.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.94. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $84,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,638 shares of company stock worth $432,308. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.