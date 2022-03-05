$586.70 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will report $586.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $651.30 million. Bally’s reported sales of $192.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

BALY stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.