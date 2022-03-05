$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will post $6.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FCX stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $50.11. 25,480,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,493,471. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,685 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 150.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

