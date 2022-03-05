$6.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to announce $6.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of BCC opened at $77.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

