772,311 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 772,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,079,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

