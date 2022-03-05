$79.05 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will announce $79.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.33 million and the lowest is $75.10 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $470.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $17.90. 405,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.17.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

