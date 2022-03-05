$877.91 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to report $877.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VVV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 1,241,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,776. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.
About Valvoline (Get Rating)
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valvoline (VVV)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.