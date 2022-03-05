$877.91 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) to report $877.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $846.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $914.08 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after acquiring an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,618,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.56. 1,241,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,776. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

