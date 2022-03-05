$92.23 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) will report $92.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $376.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $381.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $405.87 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Bancorp by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 108,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.