$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report $935.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $955.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 133,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

About Central Garden & Pet (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

