$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $95.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.93 million and the lowest is $86.89 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $52.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $386.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.96 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 121,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $864.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

