Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

