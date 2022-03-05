Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24.
Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $317.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after buying an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.
