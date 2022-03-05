Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

NYSE AAN opened at $22.37 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

