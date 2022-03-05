Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
NYSE AAN opened at $22.37 on Friday. Aaron’s has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 89,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 121,976 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
