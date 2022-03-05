AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano Purchases 10,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABCL stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,390,655 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 273,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 622.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 116,704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 56,941 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

