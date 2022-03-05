AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director John S. Montalbano Purchases 20,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of -1.42. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

