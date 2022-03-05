Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.
Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.