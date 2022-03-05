Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Get Abcourt Mines alerts:

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.