Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 61 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,107,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 908.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 36,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.67. 3,293,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,992. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $316.46 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

