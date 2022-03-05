Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $131.18. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

