Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $21.80 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 20,151,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.