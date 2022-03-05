Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMZN traded down $45.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3,309.98.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
