Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN traded down $45.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,912.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3,309.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

