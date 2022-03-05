Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,000. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 176.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 403,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after buying an additional 156,206 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

MAR stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.28. 2,858,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

