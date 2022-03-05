Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absci from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Absci from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Absci has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $31.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 13,405 shares of company stock valued at $98,343.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Absci by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Absci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

