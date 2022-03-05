ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Shares of ACAD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 733,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after purchasing an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 262,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

