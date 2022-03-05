Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACER traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. 30,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.12. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

