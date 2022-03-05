Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,069 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

