ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.81.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 194,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,188,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,422 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,543,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 383,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,557,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

