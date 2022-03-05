ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 1,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 176,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $970.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after acquiring an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,716,000 after acquiring an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 92,621 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

