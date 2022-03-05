Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Geraint Jones Purchases 3,894 Shares

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,053.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,166.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

