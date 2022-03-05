Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $206.62 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

