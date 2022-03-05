Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ADV opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $13.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

