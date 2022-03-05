Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AEGXF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

